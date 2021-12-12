New Delhi: Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha explains the much discussed selection of left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja over Ravichandran Ashwin in the overseas tests and explained the reason for the decision taken during India tour of England. Speaking on the YouTube channel of former cricketer Aakash Chopra, Ojha explained why Jadeja is a complete player who can not only just bat and bowl, but also field well. Ojha gave an example of India’s two best spin bowlers, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, and explained in detail how Kumble was selected as the main spinner while Harbhajan mostly got a chance when there were too many left handed batters in the opposition.

Ojha said there has been a shift in the thinking as the team management, in the overseas matches, prefers to field five batters, five bowlers with a wicket-keeper.

“When Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh were playing, the thinking of the team was different. The team management always wanted specialist spinners in the side which India had two in Kumble and Harbhajan. Both were quite exceptional. So Harbhajan would play when the opposition had more left-handers in the side and Kumble was mostly present as the first spinner in the team,” said Pragyan Ojha.

According to him, Jadeja’s ability to strike regularly in difficult situations also works in his favour.

“Now, the thinking has changed. The captain wants to go with five batters. When you go in with five batters and have Jadeja as an option, he makes 30-40 runs on a consistent basis in away conditions and 60, 70, or 80 runs in Indian conditions. This makes both spinners play in India while Jadeja makes a strong case for himself for overseas Tests. Maybe that is why he is being selected over Ashwin.”

Both of these senior all-rounders are part of the Indian squad that will face South Africa at their home starting December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second Test will be played at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7, 2022. The Test series will conclude with the third and final Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15.