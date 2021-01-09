Ravindra Jadeja got into a staredown with Josh Hazlewood on day three of the ongoing third Test at SCG on Saturday. It happened after Hazlewood got the wicket of Rishabh Pant and was running in with confidence behind him. It was an unmissable moment as the two cricketers smiled it off after a what-looked-like-a-serious-staredown.

Here is how fans are reacting to it:

#AusvInd Lovely stare-off between Hazlewood and Jadeja. Nothing said. But quite the welcome for Sir Jadeja. It is all Saurashtra in the middle for India now. Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) January 9, 2021

#INDvsAUS Jadeja and Hazlewood staring at eachother Meanwhile Harsha Bhogle- “Ding ding ding ding ding ding ding…..” 😂🤣@bhogleharsha Jisha Laha (@JishaLaha) January 9, 2021

Quite romantic that between Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja 😂#AUSvIND Rishad D’souza (@RD_Wisden) January 9, 2021

Hazlewood was very near the stumps… and the running was half hearted by Vihari… where in Jadeja’s case he had to sprint so hard and just threw bullet in one hand without wasting any time with Smith diving full stretch.. Vijay De Prabu (@VijaydePrabu2) January 9, 2021

With two cricketing giants locking horns for ultimate supremacy, such things are bound to happen. Both Jadeja and Hazlewood have been key members of their side during this series. With high expectations riding on the cricketers, such incidents are bound to happen.

At the time of filing the copy, India was reeling at 210 for eight. The tourists have lost four wickets after lunch as the Australian bowlers are on top. India still trails by 128 runs.

Jadeja – who picked four wickets in the first innings – is in the middle and fans would be hoping he gets India to a good position.