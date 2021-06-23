Ravindra Jadeja Reclaims Top Spot in ICC Test Rankings For All-Rounders

Ravindra Jadeja moved up one spot in the latest ICC rankings, by reclaiming the pole position in the ICC Test Rankings for All-Rounders, as per the latest list updated on June 23. Jadeja removed Windies key man Jason Holder as the No. 1 all-rounder in the ICC Rankings.

Sir Jadeja, as he is popularly known, amassed a total of 386 points to return to the top spot following his performance both with the ball and the bat recently. His last stint at the top was way back in 2017 where he had a career best points of 438 in the All-Rounder Test Rankings. Holder dropped to 384 points with English all-rounder Ben Stokes being third on the list followed by another Indian, off-spinner Ravi Ashwin taking the 4th spot. Former Bangladeshi captain, Shakib Al Hasan sits at number 5.

Jadeja takes the 40th and 16th spot in the ICC Test Batting and Bowling Rankings respectively while Ashwin is at second, behind Pat Cummins as far as the Bowling Rankings are concerned. Virat Kohli is at 4th in the Batting Rankings with 814 points behind Aussie captain Steve Smith who is leading the list with 891 points.

In the ongoing World Test Championships Final against New Zealand, the Chennai Super Kings man scored 15 runs in India’s first innings and clean bowled, Kiwi speedster Tim Southee on Day 5. New Zealand managed to put up a score of 249 runs in the first innings. He has been a fabulous contributor to Indian Cricket in which ever format he plays and he has stepped up whenever his team needed him. The match has taken it’s turn into the Reserve Day due to the bad weather conditions in Southampton. Team India will definitely be looking forward to what Jadeja has to offer on the final day.