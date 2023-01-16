Ravindra Jadeja Shares Picture Of India Test Jersey, Hints Return In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi: India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make a comeback and has set his sights on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy in February. Jadeja, has been missing in action even before Asia Cup 2022 due his knee injury during India vs England Test match.

Jadeja will be featuring for Saurashtra in their last Ranji Trophy match later this month, according to Cricinfo and could possibly play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia which will start from February 9.

In a recent tweet he expressed, how much he ‘missed’ white jersey and hopes to be back very soon.

The all-rounder star had missed recently concluded Asia Cup as well as T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia where India bowed out in the semis after a humiliating ten-wicket loss to England.

The veteran all-rounder is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Keeping an eye on his progress, the selectors named him in the Indian squad for the opening two Test matches of the series against Australia.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav.