Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the best all-rounder in the world apart from being a top athlete. On Wednesday, a fortnight ahead of the IPL season, Jadeja gave a glimpse of his training session. In the video shared by the cricketer, he does an acrobatic slo-mo long jump. Going by the video, it looks like Jadeja has recovered well from his thumb injury that he picked up during the Australian tour.

This would also mean good news for CSK fans that their star cricketer would be available for IPL. There is no official word on how fit he is and will be able to bowl his quota of overs against Delhi Capitals in CSK’s tournament opener.

The video is captioned ‘Keep moving forward’ and shows a friend measuring the length of Jadeja’s jump.

Keep moving forward 😎 pic.twitter.com/V8SMcNu95a Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 24, 2021

Not long back, CSK took to Twitter and shared a video of the cricketer batting in the nets.

Jadeja finished IPL 2020 with 232 runs from 11 matches, at an average of 46.40 and a staggering strike-rate of 171.85.

He would once again be a key member for the CSK side as they would hope he comes up with match-winning performances this season.

At the auction, CSK bought Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the auction.

CSK Full Squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma and Cheteshwar Pujara.