Time and again, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has given fans a glimpse of his love for wildlife and passion to go on safaris. On Saturday, Jadeja shared a video on Twitter where he is on a safari where he spots a tiger. While captioning the video, Jadeja says that he reckons the tiger has come to wish him a speedy recovery.

In the video, the tiger makes its entry from the jungle to a path in-between. It looks around, while it is being shot and then it decides to go back into the bushes.

“He just came out to wish me speedy recovery #wildlife #jungle,” wrote Jadeja on Twitter.

While some fans ask Jadeja to be cautious, most wish him a speedy recovery.

The Indian cricketer has been out of action since picking up a thumb injury during the tour of Australia. Jadeja is a key member of the Indian side and will in all likelihood be back for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.