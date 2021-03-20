Time and again, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has given fans a glimpse of his love for wildlife and passion to go on safaris. On Saturday, Jadeja shared a video on Twitter where he is on a safari where he spots a tiger. While captioning the video, Jadeja says that he reckons the tiger has come to wish him a speedy recovery. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, the tiger makes its entry from the jungle to a path in-between. It looks around, while it is being shot and then it decides to go back into the bushes. <p></p> <p></p>"He just came out to wish me speedy recovery #wildlife #jungle," wrote Jadeja on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He just came out to wish me speedy recovery&#x1f61c;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wildlife?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wildlife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jungle</a> <a href="https://t.co/RYT02gWGLI">pic.twitter.com/RYT02gWGLI</a></p> <p></p> Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) <a href="https://twitter.com/imjadeja/status/1373168919742144513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>While some fans ask Jadeja to be cautious, most wish him a speedy recovery. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian cricketer has been out of action since picking up a thumb injury during the tour of Australia. Jadeja is a key member of the Indian side and will in all likelihood be back for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.