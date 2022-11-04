New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has reportedly requested the CSK management to not release star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, according to a report in Times of India. Jadeja, who was unhappy with the way he was removed as the captain of CSK last season, left the CSK camp due to a rib injury mid-way into the tournament. Soon after the incident, the star India all-rounder deleted all CSK-related posts from his social media handles, which led to a lot of speculations about the 33-year-old leaving the IPL franchise.

It is learnt that Dhoni had made it clear to the CSK management that he is not willing to let Jadeja go and believes that his all-around abilities cannot be replicated by anyone in the country at the moment. With Jadeja almost certain to stay with his decade-old franchise, Chris Jordan and Adam Milne may have to find new takers in the next season as they are set to be released, the report further stated.

However, the report received mixed reactions on social media with some users making it clear that the India all-rounder should move on and look to play for some other franchise in the IPL following his fall-out with the CSK management.

Why dhoni is taking jadeja decisions? It’s totally upto jadeja whether he wants to stay with csk or not Cricket troll corner (@adityaraj2kfrek) November 4, 2022

It’s a contract between two parties. No decision can be final unless both parties agree to it. ( ) (@AngryPikachuu) November 4, 2022

Agar apse beech sesaon me captaincy cheen li gyi beijjt kia fir bhi agar rhna chahte to salaam hai jaddu ki, csk me me kitna bhi loyal ho sab ms hi krnge??? Vaibhav (@Tarab16vaibhav) November 4, 2022

He wants to humiliate him further by benching him whole season like he did with pathan. Revenge of dhoni too is served ‘cool’ # (@AdnanSh_1) November 4, 2022

From stealing credits to making decisions on others intrest… He came a long way!!! ForeignHUB (@Nithiin_18) November 4, 2022

What if jadeja doesn’t want to stay with CSK? Rohit Salvi (@RohitSa41947913) November 4, 2022

The IPL mini-auction is likely to take place in the second week of December and the franchises are expected to announce their list of retention players on or before November 15, 2022. The trading window will open for next season before the IPL mini-auction takes place but the BCCI is yet to announce the exact timeline for the same.