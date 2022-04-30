<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Ravindra Jadeja, surprisingly enough stepped down from his role as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain with immediate effect and handed it over to former CSK captain MS Dhoni for the rest of the IPL 2022 season. While this is not the first instance, this has happened in the Indian Premier League but it leave a lot of people startled at the turn of events. <p></p> <p></p>"Feeling good, at the same time, I also have to fill in big boots. Mahi bhai (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) has already set a big legacy so I need to carry it forward do not need to worry too much because he is here. Mahi bhai will be my go-to person. He was and he still is today. So, I am not worried, thank you for your wishes and love. Keep supporting us," Jadeja said after taking over as the captain. <p></p><h2><strong>Here we have a look at 3 reasons that might have prompted Ravindra Jadeja to hand over captaincy to MS Dhoni</strong></h2> <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li>CSK has not had the best of IPLs so far and with only two wins to show for out of eight matches, the race to qualify for the playoffs is slowly but surely becoming a distant dream. There was every reason for Jadeja to feel the pressure and with backs to the wall, leaving every match from here on a must-win game for CSK, the left-arm spinner might have thought that handing over the captaincy to MS Dhoni might be CSK's best bet.</li> <p></p> <li>Jadeja's own performance in this season has not been up to the mark. Having played all the eight matches, he has only managed to score 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and a strike-rate of 121.73. Bowling has not been that great either. With only five wickets to show for at an economy rate of 8.19, we can safely assume that he has had far better seasons than this.</li> <p></p> <li>A lot of times, Dhoni was seen calling the shots in the field even when Jadeja was officially the captain. While there is no reason why Dhoni should not, given the fact that he is possibly still CSK's best man to lead the side but a lot of pundits have been critical of these moments.</li> <p></p></ul> <p></p><h3><strong>Why did MS Dhoni take over the captaincy even after handing it over to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the season</strong></h3> <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li>With six matches to play for in the tournament, CSK would still like to believe that they have an outside chance to make it to the playoffs. But for that to happen, they need to win all their remaining matches. Might as well let the best man lead the team.</li> <p></p> <li>CSK in their official statement had statement that in the larger interest of the team, Dhoni has accepted to lead the team for the remainder of the season. Dhoni as a captain, somehow knows how to get best out of his players and Jadeja has been brilliant under his captaincy. Jadeja is a very important member of the CSK unit and if they have to entertain any thoughts of winning the rest of the matches, Jadeja needs to fire. Who better to get the best of the Jadeja than Dhoni.</li> <p></p> <li>The team has not come good collectively as a unit and it is in the best interest of the team that CSK finishes off on a high. Considering this might also be Dhoni's last season as a player for CSK, (although it has not been confirmed as of now), he is the ideal candidate to help the team get their act together before it is too late. Afterall, nobody knows CSK better than Dhoni.</li> <p></p></ul>