Three Teams Who Can Rope In Ravindra Jadeja For IPL 2023 After Rift With CSK

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja is set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings, as per multiple reports. The star Indian all-rounder might leave the side after spending nine years due to his reported rift with the management. Both parties are not in contact since the completion of the Indian Premier League (2022) and there are a lot of teams who will be interested in the player.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most sought players in the league due to his flamboyance, athleticism and all-round skill on the field. On that note, let’s take a look at the teams, who can get Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians had a disastrous IPL this year. The five-time champions finished in the last position in the previous edition of the tournament. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya weren’t in the team and they clearly felt their impact of them in the middle order. Securing the services of Ravindra Jadeja would ensure that they have a top-class all-rounder in their squad. He would add depth to the Rohit Sharma-led side and play the role of a finisher perfectly.

The all-rounder is also familiar with the Wankhede stadium as he has played on it for a while now for the Indian team and during the IPL. Ravindra Jadeja’s abilities as a spinner can also do wonders for the team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed too dependent on Dinesh Karthik in the middle order in the previous edition of the IPL. They would like to have someone like Ravindra Jadeja who can support the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell in the middle order.

The pitch of M. Chinnaswami Stadium is batting friendly and supports spinners as well. Royal Challengers Bangalore don’t have a quality spinner like Ravindra Jadeja in their squad and the conditions seem perfect for someone like Ravindra Jadeja to shine as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ravindra Jadeja has been sublime with the ball in the IPL and might prove very effective on the pitch of Eden Gardens. During IPL, the Eden Gardens also proved to be a batting-friendly wicket which would help the Indian all-rounder to showcase his batting prowess.

He will also play a role of a finisher with Andre Russell. Kolkata Knight Riders often rely on the West Indies player to finish the game and Ravindra Jadeja would certainly increase their chances of winning matches.