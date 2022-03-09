Surat: Without a doubt, CSK – who would be defending their IPL title – will be one of the frontrunners to the crown in 2022. Not only have they fairly got back their core, but also – they have a certain player named – MS Dhoni. While Chennai’s adopted son Dhoni gets ready to lead the side, prayers of fans from across the country would be with him.

Over the years, it has been the core that has helped CSK win games and titles. Only once has CSK not made the play-offs, which means they go deep in the tournament that also increases the chances of one of their players to win the player of the tournament.

Here are the CSK stars who could bag the player of the tournament:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The stylish CSK opener has been a run machine for the side in 2021 and was one of the key reasons for the team going all the way. He got them the starts and was among the Orange Cap winner as well for scoring most runs. Now that he opens would be an advantage for him when it comes to increasing his chances of bagging the player of the tournament as he would get to bat all 20 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja: They call him the ‘Rockstar’ for a reason! He can get the runs in the backend of the innings, pick wickets with the ball and take mind-numbing catches and affect stunning runouts in the field – Jadeja, truly is an asset to have. No matter what the tournament, he would always be in the reckoning for the player of the tournament award.

CSK Full Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.