Ravindra Jadeja Unlikely To Feature In ODIs, KL Rahul Ruled Out Of T20Is vs WI: Report

New Delhi: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss the ODI series against West Indies because of a knee injury while KL Rahul has been all but ruled out of the five-match T20I series against the same opposition after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The extent of Jadeja’s injury is not known but the Indian think-tank is not willing to take a chance, keeping in mind the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year.

The 33-year-old all-rounder is expected to be fit before the T20I series that is set to begin right after the 3 ODIs scheduled to be played on the 22nd, 24th and 27th of July.

Rahul, on the other hand, was getting ready for the series at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he had tested positive for the virus.

Rahul was making a return to the Indian team after he underwent a groin surgery in Germany and was selected in the India T20I squad subject to passing the fitness test.

With no Rahul in the team, it is unlikely that the BCCI will announce a replacement and might leave it to the team management to choose a vice-captain from the available options in hand.

The five-match T20I series is set to begin on July 29 with the last T20I scheduled to be played on August 7. Shikhar Dhawan will captain India in the ODIs while Rohit Sharma will take over the leadership duties in the T20Is.