Mumbai: After a dismal season, there seems to be unrest in the yellow camp. The campaign of the defending champions got off to a poor start and that meant Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as captain of the side and MS Dhoni took over. While back then it seemed that it was a call taken by the CSK allrounder, an InsideSport report claims otherwise. The report claims that Jadeja is upset and extremely hurt with the management.

“Yes he (Ravindra Jadeja) is upset & very hurt. The captaincy issue could have been handled better. Everything was too sudden, too abrupt. Any human being would get hurt by the way things shaped up”, said a source close to Ravindra Jadeja.