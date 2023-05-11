Ravindra Jadeja Upset With CSK Fans? Star All-Rounder Likes Controversial Tweet
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular sports teams around the world. It has one of the largest fan bases and one of the big reasons for it is the presence of talismanic MS Dhoni. The 41-year-old has been with CSK since the start of IPL in 2008 and has been the face of the franchise. He shares a great reputation on and off the field and has a brother-like bond with Ravindra Jadeja. The veterans have been playing together for CSK since 2012.
In the ongoing season, they are donning the role of a finisher for Men In Yellow with Dhoni coming to bat at No. 8 and Jadeja at 7. During the post-match presentation after a brilliant win over DC, Jadeja opened up about his batting position and said that if he bats up the order, people will want him to get out so that they can see MS Dhoni bat.
"Everyone's doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy," Jadeja said.
On Monday Jadeja liked a controversial tweet which meant that the all-rounder is not getting the respect he deserves from the CSK fans after doing so much for the team.
"Jaddu saying this with a smile but a lot of pain inside... Belive me it's a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches," read the Tweet which Jadeja liked.
Here is the post:
Jaddu saying this with a smile but a lot of pain inside... Belive me it's a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches !@imjadeja you are prince of @ChennaiIPL ? pic.twitter.com/QrSG8sRcV5
Dr Rajkumar (@I_Raj13) May 10, 2023
MS Dhoni Not Willing To Bat Up The Order
Given the way MS Dhoni is striking the ball, many former cricketers have urged the CSK captain to promote himself in the batting order. However, during the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni confirmed that he will not bat up the order, saying he has been assigned the role of hitting boundaries in the final overs of the inning.
"That's what my job is, I told them, 'this is what I'm supposed to do. Don't make me run a lot'," Dhoni told Kartik in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"It has been working. Others are doing their job, and I've told them that this is what I need to do. So, happy to contribute to whatever deliveries I'm getting. Accordingly, I'm practising also. What I may get in the game is what I actually practice, so it helps me perform," the CSK captain further said.
