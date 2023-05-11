Ravindra Jadeja Upset With CSK Fans? Star All-Rounder Likes Controversial Tweet

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular sports teams around the world. It has one of the largest fan bases and one of the big reasons for it is the presence of talismanic MS Dhoni. The 41-year-old has been with CSK since the start of IPL in 2008 and has been the face of the franchise. He shares a great reputation on and off the field and has a brother-like bond with Ravindra Jadeja. The veterans have been playing together for CSK since 2012.

In the ongoing season, they are donning the role of a finisher for Men In Yellow with Dhoni coming to bat at No. 8 and Jadeja at 7. During the post-match presentation after a brilliant win over DC, Jadeja opened up about his batting position and said that if he bats up the order, people will want him to get out so that they can see MS Dhoni bat.

"Everyone's doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy," Jadeja said.

On Monday Jadeja liked a controversial tweet which meant that the all-rounder is not getting the respect he deserves from the CSK fans after doing so much for the team.

"Jaddu saying this with a smile but a lot of pain inside... Belive me it's a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches," read the Tweet which Jadeja liked.

Here is the post: