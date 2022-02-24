Lucknow: Be it his sword celebration or his swagger on the field, Ravindra Jadeja is a modern-day cricketing showman. He is someone you would pay to watch. With him on-the-field there is never a dull moment, Jadeja is someone who makes things happen.

During the T20I opener against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Lucknow, Jadeja came up with something new. He did the iconic ‘Pushpa’ celebration which is originally done by Allu Arjun in the film. It is no secret that he is a big fan of the South Indian actor. Jadeja won hearts with the celebration after he dismissed Dinesh Chandimal.

Here is the celebration that is going viral: