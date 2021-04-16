Ravindra Jadeja's bullet throw found KL Rahul short of his ground during match 8 of the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. It was a start-stop affair between Rahul and Chris Gayle that may have led to the PBKS skipper's downfall. Gayle poked it in front of the backward point and there was a hesitation before the pair decided to rush the single, Jadeja had one stump to aim and he did it with ease. <p></p> <p></p>It was a big wicket in the context of the game as Rahul (5 off 7 balls) is the premier batsman of Punjab Kings and was the top run-getter in IPL 2020 and has been in good form lately. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Ravindra Jadeja is the Best fielder in the World. You cannot take a runs against Ravi Jadeja as fielder." - Gautam Gambhir<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jadeja?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jadeja</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvPBKS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvPBKS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imjadeja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imjadeja</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GautamGambhir</a> <p></p>Bapu Rocks! <a href="https://t.co/7kXIBC8HmO">pic.twitter.com/7kXIBC8HmO</a></p> <p></p> Akshayrajsinh Mahendrasinh Sarvaiya (@AkshayrajsinhS) <a href="https://twitter.com/AkshayrajsinhS/status/1383064814616862721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja is regarded as one of the best fielders in the world and he showed the world why is that so. He is always electric and sensational in the field. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;