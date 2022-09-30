Ravindra Jadeja’s Cryptic Post On Sanjay Manjrekar Leaves Twitter Baffled

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has left the Twitter baffled with a cryptic tweet on cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Jadeja took to Twitter and posted a snap of Sanjay Manjrekar from the post-match ceremony of the Legends League Cricket and wrote, “Watching my dear friend on screen.”

Jadeja’s post has got the internet buzzing as people are unable to understand if this was a dig by Jadeja at Manjrekar or if things have been sorted out between the two. A few days back during the Asia Cup, Manjrekar had tried to sort out their differences after asking Jadeja if he is comfortable talking to him.

During the post match presentation after India’s win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Manjrekar had asked, “You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?” Jadeja replied: “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”

The controversy started during the 2019 World Cup when Manjrekar had called Jadeja bits and pieces cricketer. His comments didn’t go well with the ace all-rounder who gave a mouth-shutting reply to Manjrekar. “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar,” Jadeja had replied.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after picking up a knee injury. The all-rounder is currently recovering from the surgery he underwent to mend his knee. The 33-year-old is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and keeps giving his health updates frequently on social media.