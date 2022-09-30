Ravindra Jadeja’s Cryptic Post On Sanjay Manjrekar Leaves Twitter Baffled

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has left the Twitter baffled with a cryptic tweet on cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Jadeja took to Twitter and posted a snap of Sanjay Manjrekar from the post-match ceremony of the Legends League Cricket and wrote, "Watching my dear friend on screen." <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja's post has got the internet buzzing as people are unable to understand if this was a dig by Jadeja at Manjrekar or if things have been sorted out between the two. A few days back during the Asia Cup, Manjrekar had tried to sort out their differences after asking Jadeja if he is comfortable talking to him. <p></p> <p></p>During the post match presentation after India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Manjrekar had asked, "You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?" Jadeja replied: "Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!" <p></p> <p></p>The controversy started during the 2019 World Cup when Manjrekar had called Jadeja bits and pieces cricketer. His comments didn't go well with the ace all-rounder who gave a mouth-shutting reply to Manjrekar. "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja had replied. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">heavy troller jadeja saab??<a href="https://t.co/U12xEkP7MJ">https://t.co/U12xEkP7MJ</a></p> <p></p> PIYUSH (@Alphonso1_) <a href="https://twitter.com/Alphonso1_/status/1575547014909071360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Multiverse of madness! ?</p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1575545551642570757?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after picking up a knee injury. The all-rounder is currently recovering from the surgery he underwent to mend his knee. The 33-year-old is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and keeps giving his health updates frequently on social media.