Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja is a trendsetter on a cricket field and he did that reputation of his good after he came up with his ‘firing gun’ celebration on Tuesday after dismissing Glenn Maxwell at the DY Patil stadium. He fired a gun with his two fingers. It was the sixth time Jadeja got Maxwell in nine meetings.

The best part was that Jadeja got the wicket at just the right time for Chennai as Maxwell was looking threatening. Maxwell hit a 8-ball 21 blitz. The ball that got Maxwell was pushed a little faster than the previous that and seems like that is what did the Australian cricketer.

Here is the celebration that is going viral on social space: