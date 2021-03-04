From his long hair to his crew cut, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is known to experiment with his hair. On Thursday, Jadeja took to Twitter and shared his new look with fans and they are loving it. A thumb injury he picked up in the tour of Australia has kept him out of action in the ongoing home series against England. Since copping the blow, he has missed five Tests already.

“Forget the rules, if you like it, wear it. #creatyourownstyle #dresswell,” Jadeja captioned the image on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Indian all-rounder was not named in the T20I squad as well for the home series against England. In all probability, Jadeja would hope he is ready in time for the ODIs.

Here is how fans reacted to Jadeja’s new look.

Currently, India leads the four-match Test series 2-1. The hosts lost the first Test at Chennai, but came fighting back with consecutive wins to edge past the tourists and knock them out of the World Test Championship final race. India has a foot in the door and needs to ensure they draw the final Test to set up a summit clash with New Zealand.

Jadeja would certainly be a key member of the final if India make it.