Ravindra Jadeja's Shares Cryptic Tweet Day After Heated Debate With MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by 77 runs to ensure their IPL 2023 playoffs qualification. However, a moment from the match started a buzz on social media.
MS Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with Ravindra Jadeja, and the all-rounder did not appear to be the least bit pleased about it. It went on for a long as the pair advanced back to the dressing room. After a day, Jadeja posted a tweet that increased fans' speculations around their debate. The reason behind the heated conversation is not revealed yet but it was just Dhoni angrily talking with Jadeja moments after the match ended.
The speculating game extended on Sunday when Jadeja took to Twitter to share a post. The post stated, "Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will." Jadeja captioned the post by writing "definitely (thumbs up emoji)."
CSK To Meet GT In Qualifier 1
Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the second team to qualify for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Playoffs after thrashing a listless Delhi Capitals by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
After Devon Conway hit 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 79 while sharing a huge 141-run opening partnership, propelling Chennai to a massive 223/3, the M.S. Dhoni-led side took three wickets in Power-play and made strikes regularly to restrict Delhi to 146/9, despite David Warner waging a lone battle with a fighting 86.
Warner waged a lone battle. The DC skipper finally fell in the 19th over when he holed out to long-on off Pathirana, followed by Theekshana taking two more wickets to add more joy to Chennai's perfect day on the field.
(with IANS inputs)
