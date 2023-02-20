Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh lavished prise on Indian all-rounder Ravinder Jadeja after his 7 wickets haul against Australia in the second Test match at Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium New Delhi on Sunday. India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test within three days to take 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cricket fretranity had lavished praise on Indian all-rounder after his remarkable performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Harbhajan also mentioned that England star Ben Stokes can be pitted against the Indian southpaw in the best all-rounder debate.

"Ravindra Jadeja's abilities are something no one can question. He has been brilliant with the ball as usual, but especially with the bat, he has improved so much that even if you send him at No. 4 of No. 5, he will give you the runs you need. In world cricket, I feel he is the best all-rounder at the moment. Only Ben Stokes can be compared with him," Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

"The one thing Jadeja did really good in Delhi was that he ensured there was no compromise on the accuracy. His stump-to-stump line was relentless and the Aussies tried to play the sweep shot, something that won't work on this track with low bounce. The surgery seems to have helped Jadeja as he may no longer be feeling the pain in his knee, helping him pivot at the point of release and get more out of the delivery," Harbhajan added.

India will now face Australia for the third Test match which will be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore on March 01.