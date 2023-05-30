New Delhi: The world witnessed one of the most iconic Indian Premier League finals played between five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans on May 29 (Monday) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chennai were crowned the champions of the IPL 2023 after Jadeja smashed a winning four. MS Dhoni has joined Rohit Sharma's elite club as the most successful captain in the history of the IPL, as both of them have five IPL titles to their names.

CSK star performer Ravindra Jadeja played an iconic innings as the team needed 13 runs off the last over against GT's bowler Mohit Sharma, who had already dismissed Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in the same over. Jadeja came to bat after Dhoni.

The team needed ten runs in two balls to win the match against the Gujarat Titans. Right when everyone lost hope, the in-form Jadeja slammed one six and one four to help his side lift the IPL trophy.

Right after CSK's all-rounder hit the winning four, he started running towards his teammates, lifting his bat up in the air to celebrate their victory.

Along with him, Chennai fans also cheered and started celebrating. Several photos and videos of the winning moment are trending all over the internet. In one such video, Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, who is also an Indian politician, can be seen celebrating the team's win with a bright smile on her face.

A video of her reaction is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: