Rawalpindi Pitch Rated Below Average, Handed One Demerit Point

Multan: Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch that was used for the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and England as “below average” and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

This is the second demerit point for the venue after the pitch used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in March this year was also rated as “below average.”

Mr Pycroft said: “It was a very flat pitch which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler. That was the main reason why batters scored very fast and both sides posted huge totals. The pitch hardly deteriorated during the course of the match.

“Since there was very little in it for the bowlers, I found the pitch to be “below average” as per the ICC guidelines.” Mr. Pycroft’s report has been forwarded to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

If a venue receives five demerits points over a period of five years, it will be suspended for hosting an international match for a year. Meanwhile, despite the pitch being dead, England picked up a brilliant win by 74 runs