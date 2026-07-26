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Raza doesn’t blame bowlers, says ‘I’ve let Zimbabwe down’ after India’s series win

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza accepted responsibility after his team's T20I series defeat to India. He also praised Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and India's impressive batting display in Harare.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 26, 2026, 10:18 AM IST

Published On Jul 26, 2026, 10:18 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 26, 2026, 10:18 AM IST

Sikandar-Raza

Sikandar-Raza

Zimbabwe suffered another heavy defeat against India in the second T20I, slipping to a 90-run loss at the Harare Sports Club and conceding the three-match series. While acknowledging India’s dominance, captain Sikandar Raza admitted that Zimbabwe still have plenty to learn and also took full responsibility for his own disappointing performances with the bat.

Sikandar Raza admits India were too good

India produced another commanding display after posting 219/5, powered by brilliant half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. Zimbabwe were later bowled out for 129 as the visitors sealed the series with one match to spare.

Speaking after the game, Raza praised India’s batting quality and said Zimbabwe could only admire the level of skill shown by the visitors.

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I thought the boys bowled well in patches, but credit to India as well. Some of the shots they played and the skill they showed today were certainly admirable.”

‘India’s batting is something we can learn from’

Raza believes Zimbabwe’s fielding still needs improvement but insisted India’s batting performance deserved full credit.

We’ve been saying for some time now that we can be better in the field, and if the fielding department can support the bowlers a bit more, it’ll add extra pressure on the opposition. But I don’t want to take anything away from the Indian batters. The display they put on today is certainly something we can learn from.”

He added that watching a quality batting unit like India could help Zimbabwe improve in the future.

Hopefully, it’ll help us improve as well.”

Also Read: Ishan Kishan reveals smart thinking behind match-winning 81 vs Zimbabwe

Raza heaps praise on Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma

The Zimbabwe captain reserved special praise for Ishan Kishan, whose attacking 81 laid the foundation for India’s massive total. He also appreciated Tilak Varma’s contribution in the middle overs.

Certainly, Ishan has done that quite regularly and consistently. I think he’s going through a really good patch and batting very well, especially at number three, which can be a very tricky role. He and Tilak batted really well and, like I said, the skill they have and what they showed us today is something we can learn from. Hopefully, it’ll help us improve as well.

‘I’ve been letting the team down with my batting’: Raza

Despite praising India, Raza was most critical of his own performances. The all-rounder admitted Zimbabwe always believed they could chase 220 but felt his lack of runs had hurt the team in both matches.

We were always going to go for it. If you look at our openers, they gave us exactly the sort of start we needed. Unfortunately, it comes down to inexperience at times and sometimes shot selection, which is where we’re letting ourselves down.”

Raza then accepted responsibility as captain and batter.

But most importantly, I think I’ve been letting the team down as captain with my batting. The onus is on me to get it right because the team needs my runs, and unfortunately that hasn’t been the case over the last two T20 games.”

He ended on a positive note, hoping to bounce back in the final match of the series.

But, Inshallah, I’ll do my best to turn it around because the team could really do with my runs.”

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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