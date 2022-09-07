RB vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Brussels vs Gent

RB vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Brussels vs Gent: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Match 35, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

My Dream11 Team Royal Brussels vs Gent Dream11 Team Prediction RB VS GEN 2022: Best players list of RB vs GEN, Royal Brussels Dream11 Team Player List, Gent Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Royal Brussels & Gent will take place at 4:00 PM IST

Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

RB vs GEN My Dream11 Team

Hamza Minhas (vc), Adnan Razaaq, Pratap Ambati, Majid Mahmood, Varun Jani, Zulqarnain Munawar, Shashidhar Gunna (c), Harjot Singh, Sai Teepi, Aamir Nadeem, Sreekanth Mandapati.

RB vs GEN Probable XI

Royal Brussels: Syed Mussayab Jamil, Mustafa Mamond, Taha Choudhry, Muhammad Muneeb (c), Sairab Zahid, Rehman Hussain – I, Noor Oryakhel, Adam Herrington, Oliver Herrington, Siftay Hassan, Wasooq Butt.

Gent: Faisal Khaliq, Reyhan Faiz (c), Omid Malik Khel, Majid Ali-I, Saif Rehman-I, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Sear Malik Khel, Waleed Azhar, Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai, Jabir Syed, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai.