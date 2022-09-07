<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>RB vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Brussels vs Gent</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>RB vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Brussels vs Gent: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Match 36, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Royal Brussels vs Gent Dream11 Team Prediction RB VS GEN 2022: Best players list of RB vs GEN, Royal Brussels Dream11 Team Player List, Gent Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Royal Brussels &amp; Gent will take place at 4:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 4:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>RB vs GEN My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Hamza Minhas (vc), Adnan Razaaq, Pratap Ambati, Majid Mahmood, Varun Jani, Zulqarnain Munawar, Shashidhar Gunna (c), Harjot Singh, Sai Teepi, Aamir Nadeem, Sreekanth Mandapati. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>RB vs GEN Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Royal Brussels:</strong> Syed Mussayab Jamil, Mustafa Mamond, Taha Choudhry, Muhammad Muneeb (c), Sairab Zahid, Rehman Hussain - I, Noor Oryakhel, Adam Herrington, Oliver Herrington, Siftay Hassan, Wasooq Butt. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gent:</strong> Faisal Khaliq, Reyhan Faiz (c), Omid Malik Khel, Majid Ali-I, Saif Rehman-I, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Sear Malik Khel, Waleed Azhar, Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai, Jabir Syed, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai.