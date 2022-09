RB vs ICCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Brussels vs International CC Brussels: Captain, Vice-Captain, Pr

RB vs ICCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Brussels vs International CC Brussels

RB vs ICCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Brussels vs International CC Brussels: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Match 22, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

My Dream11 Team Royal Brussels vs International CC Brussels Dream11 Team Prediction RB VS ICCB 2022: Best players list of RB vs ICCB, Royal Brussels Dream11 Team Player List, International CC Brussels Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Royal Brussels & International CC Brussels will take place at 1:30 PM IST

Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

RB vs ICCB My Dream11 Team

Gurnam Singh, Anand Sundara (c), Riechie George (vc), Muhammad Muneeb, Shashidhar Gunna, Noor Oryakhel, Nithyanandan Krishnan, Oliver Herrington, Sairab Zahid, Gangadhar Barrey, Sreekanth Mandapati.

RB vs ICCB Probable XI

Royal Brussels: Syed Mussayab Jamil, Gurnam Singh, Muhammad Muneeb, Hameel Hayat, Muhammad Rehman Hussain I, Noor Oryakhel, Nayhan Khalil, Oliver Herrington, Sairab Zahid, Basit Butt, Siftay Hassan.

International CC Brussels: Anand Sundara, Riechie George, Sachin Shrivastava, Shashidhar Gunna, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Sanjeet Kumar, Nithyanandan Krishnan, Gangadhar Barrey, Appaji Mopada, Sajid Safi, Sreekanth Mandapati.