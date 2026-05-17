RCB become first team to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs after beating PBKS, Venkatesh Iyer stars in Dharamsala thriller

Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs with a 23-run win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday.

RCB impressed with both bat and ball to register another important victory this season. The result also handed Punjab Kings their sixth successive defeat after a strong beginning to the tournament.

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Venkatesh Iyer powers RCB to massive total

After being asked to bat first, RCB posted an imposing 222/4 in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant unbeaten knock from Venkatesh Iyer.

The left-hander played one of his best innings of the season and smashed 73 not out from just 40 balls. He attacked the Punjab bowlers regularly during the middle and death overs and kept the scoring rate high throughout the innings.

Virat Kohli also continued his superb form with 58 off 37 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal added a quick 45 from 25 deliveries. Tim David then provided the finishing touch with a powerful cameo of 28 off only 12 balls.

Kohli and Padikkal build strong platform

RCB lost Jacob Bethell early in the innings after Harpreet Brar picked up the wicket, but Kohli and Padikkal quickly shifted momentum back in Bengaluru’s favour.

Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a valuable stand after the early wicket and gave RCB control of the innings.

Kohli played his usual attacking shots once he settled in, while Padikkal scored quickly and did not allow the Punjab bowlers to build pressure. The two batters rotated strike regularly and punished loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving.

Their partnership provided the platform for Bengaluru before the middle order batters went hammer and tongs in the final overs.

Venkatesh, Tim David finish well Venkatesh Iyer took over the innings after Padikkal’s dismissal and launched an aggressive assault against both spin and pace.

He targeted Lockie Ferguson during a crucial phase and cleared the boundary repeatedly to push RCB towards a huge total. Tim David then joined the attack and played his usual power-hitting role during the death overs.

Punjab Kings managed to slow things down slightly after the timeout, but RCB still finished with one of their highest totals of the season.

Punjab Kings lose early wickets in chase

Chasing 223 was always going to be difficult, and PBKS struggled to gain momentum during the powerplay after losing early wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave RCB the perfect start by dismissing Priyansh Arya in the opening over. The experienced fast bowler kept things tight early on and forced Punjab’s batters into risky shots.

Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly tried to counterattack with a few boundaries, but RCB continued to strike regularly and never allowed the chase to fully settle.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer also fell cheaply inside the powerplay, increasing the pressure on the middle order.

Shashank Singh fights lone battle for PBKS

Even as wickets kept falling at the other end, Shashank Singh kept Punjab Kings alive in the chase with a fearless counterattack.

The right-hander smashed 56 off just 27 balls and attacked spin aggressively, including three sixes in one over against Suyash Sharma. Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with 37 from 25 balls and briefly raised PBKS hopes after Jacob Bethell dropped him on 22.

However, Josh Hazlewood returned at an important stage and removed Stoinis, which shifted momentum back towards RCB. Shashank continued fighting till the final over, but Punjab eventually finished on 199/8, falling 23 runs short of the target.

RCB become first team to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs

The victory confirmed Royal Challengers Bengaluruâ€™s qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs and continued their impressive run this season.

RCB looked strong in every department and once again showed why they have been one of the most consistent teams of the tournament.

For Punjab Kings, the defeat added more pressure after another missed opportunity in a season that started with plenty of promise.