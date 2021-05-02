The Royal Challengers Bangalore made an announcement on Sunday which was welcomed by fans. The Virat Kohli-led side has decided to wear a new blue jersey in one match during this season of the IPL. They would be doing it because of a reason. RCB would be paying a tribute to the Covid19 heroes by donning the blue jersey.

Not for the first time has RCB stepped up for a cause. In the past seasons, RCB wears the green jersey in one match for spreading awareness of saving trees and growing greenery. This time they have planned to go blue, which is being loved by fans already.

The official Twitter handle of RCB posted a picture of Kohli wearing the blue jersey. It also had a message. The post read: ”