The Royal Challengers Bangalore made an announcement on Sunday which was welcomed by fans. The Virat Kohli-led side has decided to wear a new blue jersey in one match during this season of the IPL. They would be doing it because of a reason. RCB would be paying a tribute to the Covid19 heroes by donning the blue jersey.

Not for the first time has RCB stepped up for a cause. In the past seasons, RCB wears the green jersey in one match for spreading awareness of saving trees and growing greenery. This time they have planned to go blue, which is being loved by fans already.

The official Twitter handle of RCB posted a picture of Kohli wearing the blue jersey. It also had a message. The post read: "This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic."

Meanwhile, RCB is having a great run this season. After seven matches, they find themselves in the second spot in the points table with five wins and two losses. the Kohli-led side look good to make the playoffs this year.