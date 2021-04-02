Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli claims he is very optimistic and excited about the return of IPL in India for the 2021 edition as last year the cash-rich league was played in the UAE due to a rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

Kohli landed in Chennai on Thursday for the opening match of IPL 2021 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on April 9. The RCB skipper is currently undergoing quarantine for seven days.

RCB posted a video of Kohli’s arrival in Chennai on Twitter in which the skipper expressed his excitement to play the IPL in home conditions again.

“It feels surreal. Honestly, it doesn’t feel like we went away for too long as there was a lot of cricket in between as well but yeah, very excited that we are playing in India again,” said Kohli in a video posted on RCB’s Twitter.

“Although in a different way, in a different setting. I am very optimistic and yes I have a good feeling this time around,” he added.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli joins RCB in Chennai

Unlike the other Indian players who were part of the England series, Kohli will undergo quarantine as he quit the bio-bubble in Pune on Monday after the final match of the ODI series against World Champions.

He has been part of bio-secure bubbles since the end of January, ahead of the England series, and was part of each of the four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

Kohli’s RCB teammate AB de Villiers also arrived in Chennai on Thursday as he talked about the new additions in the franchise squad for the upcoming season with the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian.

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers joins the RCB team in Chennai

“It was a long journey. Very happy to be back with RCB, it feels like yesterday that we finished the IPL. I feel we have the momentum from the last tournament and we’ll have a lot of fun,” said de Villiers.

“There are some new names but also old names, the people I have known for ages. Dan (Christian) has been with RCB before, it’s Maxi’s (Maxwell) first time but we all have seen him so often in the IPL, hopefully, a lot of games for us to win together,” he added.