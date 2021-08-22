RCB Full Squad 2021 For 2nd Leg in UAE

RCB Full Squad For IPL 2nd Leg

The changes RCB has made are: Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga replaces Australia’s Adam Zampa, while Tim David from Australia has come in as a replacement for New Zealand’s Finn Allen and Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera replaced Daniel Sams of Australia.

RCB Full Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Srikar Bharat, Suyash Prabhudesai, Daniel Christian, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmatha Chameera, Tim David

IPL 2021: RCB schedule for Phase 2

IPL 2021 RCB Replacements: The Kohli-led side are third in the points table, having won five of their seven games so far. The Bangalore-based franchise has done well in the first phase now they will hope for a smooth passage into the playoffs and potentially end their title drought when the IPL resumes in UAE.