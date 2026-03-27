RCB IPL 2026 schedule announced: Full match list, dates & venues, time revealed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 full schedule is out. Check complete match list, dates, venues, and fixtures as RCB begin their campaign vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their complete schedule for the IPL 2026 season.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now released the second phase of the IPL 2026 fixtures. Earlier, the board had only announced the first 20 matches because of assembly elections in states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry.

RCB’s opening match

RCB will play their first match on 28 March against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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Schedule details

According to the official release by IPL: The first phase of the tournament will run from 28 March to 12 April and the schedule for these matches has already been announced. The season will kick off on Saturday with a big clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.



The final of IPL 2026 will be played on 31 May in Bengaluru.

BCCI secretary’s statement

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said: “League stage ke doosre hisse mein 50 matches khele jayenge. Iska aayojan 13 April se 24 May 2026 tak Bharat ke 12 maidanon par hoga. Is charan mein mukable Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur aur New Chandigarh mein honge.“



He added that teams will fight hard in this important phase of the tournament to secure their place in the playoffs, making the matches even more competitive.

Simple takeaway for RCB fans

RCB fans can now plan their entire season. The team starts their campaign at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 28 March and will play the remaining 50 league matches across 12 different venues from 13 April to 24 May.

RCB IPL 2026 Schedule

RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) IPL 2026 Schedule