Mumbai: Looks like Shreyas Iyer would be in massive demand during the upcoming mega auction in February. As per a report on TOI, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look at the stylish right-handed batter as their captain, there would be Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings also in line to lap up Iyer. That means Iyer could draw a three-way war for him at the auction table.

“Post Virat Kohli the RCB captaincy, RCB are really interested in having Iyer as their next captain. Expect them to bid for the Mumbaikar in next month’s auction in Bangalore,” a source told TOI.

The source also added that Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are also expected to bid for him aggressively. Not long back, reports suggested that Iyer wants to be the captain of whichever team. And if that is true, all three franchises would be looking for captains.

Iyer would not be new to the role of leadership as he has led Delhi Capitals in the past.