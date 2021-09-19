Dubai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in their UAE opener on Monday in Dubai. It is expected to be a mouth-watering contest between the two strong sides. With a win over KKR in the first phase of the tournament in India, RCB may have a slight advantage going into the clash. With RCB being a star-studded squad, it will be a difficult task for the management to pick a XI.

Here is what we feel the 11 vs KKR could be like. Without a doubt, captain Virat Kohli will open the batting with young Devdutt Padikkal – who has impressed this season. Rajat Patidar did a decent job in the India leg and would in all probability be backed to occupy the No 3 spot. At No 4 and 5, RCB has the big stars. In all likelihood, Australia’s explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will come in and he would be followed by South African great AB de Villiers.

The middle-order looks deadly. Shahbaz Ahmed would come in at No 6 and then Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga – who is a spinner – could make his IPL debut. Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj would be the fast bowlers, while Yuzvendra Chahal would be there as the other specialist spinner. Chahal and Hasaranga could form a lethal pair and that is what RCB would hope.

RCB Playing 11 vs KKR: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.