Mumbai: The Royals Challengers Bangalore have done themselves a massive favour by beating Gujarat Titans by eight wickets at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday. Not only have they kept their playoff hopes alive, but this win will also give them a major confidence boost. Bangalore now have eight wins in 14 games and are at the fourth position in the points table. Despite being at the fourth position, RCB find themselves in a precarious position because of their negative run rate.

Now, things are not in the control of RCB. They would have to hope for favourable results from other games. For starters, they would hope Chennai can beat Rajasthan by a huge margin in their next game to drop below them in the points table.