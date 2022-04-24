New Delhi: It could not have been worse for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the team got all-out for just 68 runs. This is the lowest total by any team in this season. But April 23 has a deeper connection with the RCB.

It was exactly five years ago, that RCB registered its lowest total ever in any IPL. They got all-out for just 49 runs, playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 23, 2017. On April 23, 2022, they scored their second-lowest total of 68 runs against SRH.

The strange link does not end here, on April 23, 2013, RCB scored their highest ever total of 263 runs, playing against Pune Warriors India. Fans might remember Chris Gayle hitting sixes in all the directions, scoring an unbeaten 175 in 66 balls in the match.

Marco Jansen Storm

The Man of the Match, Marco Jansen, was too sharp to handle for RCB in the match. He came out to bowl the second over of the match for SRH. In that very over, skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat were sent back to the pavilion. T Natarajan and J Suchith did the rest of the job for their team.

This is also RCB’s heaviest defeat, according to the balls remaining. SRH chased the target with 72 balls remaining. Before this, their heaviest defeat was against KKR in 2021, where they were defeated with 60 balls remaining.