RCB Special Post For Virat Kohli On Completing 15 Years With The Franchise Goes Viral

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has completed 15 years with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, March 11. On the occasion, RCB pins down an emotional note and paid tribute to the the legendary batter for his contribution in the team as a player.

The franchise's social media handle uploaded a before and after collage of Virat on instagram and twitter with a caption, 15 years of the King in RCB colours. The mentioned that, "on this day in 2008, we signed Virat on Day 2 of the #IPLAuction in the Under-19 player draft system. For everything you have done and continue to do for us, #ThankYouKing #PlayBold @imVkohli".