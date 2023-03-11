RCB Special Post For Virat Kohli On Completing 15 Years With The Franchise Goes Viral

RCB will play it's first match on April 2 against Mumbai Indians at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Banglore.

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has completed 15 years with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, March 11. On the occasion, RCB pins down an emotional note and paid tribute to the the legendary batter for his contribution in the team as a player.

The franchise's social media handle uploaded a before and after collage of Virat on instagram and twitter with a caption, 15 years of the King in RCB colours. The mentioned that, "on this day in 2008, we signed Virat on Day 2 of the #IPLAuction in the Under-19 player draft system. For everything you have done and continue to do for us, #ThankYouKing #PlayBold @imVkohli".

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. He has smashed 6000+ runs while playing for RCB. He has also smashed as many as 5 centuries, including most tons in a season (4). Besides hundreds, he has scored 73 half-centuries in T20s and scored the most runs in an IPL season- 973 runs. The-34-year old right handed batter is the highest run-getter in T20Is. He has amassed 3159 runs at an average of 50+ and slammed 300+ sixes in the shortest format.

2023 edition of IPL is set start in less than a month, RCB will play it's first match on April 2 against Mumbai Indians at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Banglore.

 

 

