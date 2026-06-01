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RCB star Krunal Pandya reflects on his fifth IPL title, says ‘Individual performances…’

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Krunal Pandya reflects on his fifth IPL title. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 01, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Published On Jun 01, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 01, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Krunal Pandya reacts to his fifth IPL trophy

Krunal Pandya reacts to his fifth IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru left-arm spin bowling allâ€‘rounder Krunal Pandya said winning trophies remains his biggest motivation in playing cricket after clinching his fifth IPL crown, as the side defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to defend their title at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Krunal Pandya reflects on his fifth IPL title after RCB triumph

Pandya, who made 226 runs with the bat and picked 14 scalps in this season, previously tasted IPL winning success with the Mumbai Indians before joining RCB, who have become the third team to win back-to-back titles.

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â€œWinning trophies has always been my biggest motivation in cricket because thereâ€™s no feeling quite like lifting a championship. Individual performances and match wins bring happiness, but winning a tournament is something truly special.

â€œThroughout my career, Iâ€™ve always visualised and manifested success at the team level, and Iâ€™ve been fortunate enough to be part of sides that have achieved that. To win a fifth IPL trophy in eleven years is incredibly satisfying, and Iâ€™m grateful for the journey and the opportunities that have come my way,â€ said Pandya on JioHotstar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar hails Rasikh Salam’s impact in IPL 2026 final

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a brilliant season by picking 28 wickets, said he was pleased with the development of younger bowlers like Rasikh Salam in the side. In the final, Rasikh stood out with his line, length and variations to pick 3-27 and be the standout bowler for RCB.

â€œAs a senior player, you naturally enjoy that responsibility more when you’re contributing well yourself because confidence allows you to help others more effectively. When it comes to young bowlers like Rasikh, senior players can guide and support them, but a lot of the credit has to go to the players themselves.

â€œTheir willingness to learn, their dedication, and the effort they put into improving are what ultimately make the difference. Theyâ€™ve not only learned from experienced players in the group but also from someone like Josh Hazlewood and the coaching staff.

â€œYash Dayal did an excellent job last season, and this year Rasikh stepped up and embraced that responsibility as well. Their growth has been a huge positive for the team,â€ he added.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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