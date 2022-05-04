Pune: When MS Dhoni was re-appointed as captain of Chennai Super Kings mid-way through the season, it created massive buzz as expected. Soon, Dhoni led his side to their third win of the season and in the process kept the hopes of a playoff alive. Now, as CSK get ready to take on RCB in what promises to be a cracking south-Indian derby, ex-Chennai opener Faf Du Plessis – who was part of the Dhoni side last season – revealed that he was surprised to see Dhoni being re-appointed.

“I’m surprised that the captaincy change happened midseason, but I was also surprised at the way it happened the way before the season. So, it is like two surprises canceling each other out. Obviously, there’s no secret that when MS is there and he is the captain, he does get the best out of the players, and that has been a big part of CSK’s success,” Faf said while speaking on Bold Diaries.