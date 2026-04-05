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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Live: RCB won by 43 runs!
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Big breakthrough for Chennai Super Kings! Shivam Dube strikes with a slower short ball. Phil Salt went for the pull but couldn’t get enough distance. Noor Ahmad takes a comfortable catch in the deep and the new batsman is Rajat Patidar. RCB are 94/2 after 10.5 overs.
RCB reaches 76/1 after 8 overs.Phil Salt is looking solid and aggressive with 41 off 24 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal is batting on 5 off 6 balls. RCB has recovered well after losing Virat Kohli early. They are currently scoring at a run rate of 9.50. The middle overs will be crucial now as CSK looks to apply some pressure with their spinners.
Strategic Timeout.
RCB reaches 51/1 after 6 overs. Phil Salt unbeaten 20 off 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal is on 2 off 3. RCB looking solid but will look to accelerate now.
BIG breakthrough! Virat Kohli dismissed for 28 off 18 balls by Anshul Kamboj. He is caught by Shivam Dube at long on. RCB are 43/1 after 5 overs.
Dropped! Virat Kohli gets a lifeline as Shivam Dube spills a tough chance at mid-on off Khaleel Ahmed, the ball went high, Dube got under it but couldn’t hold on.
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli have come out to continue the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Khaleel Ahmed is ready with the bowl.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy