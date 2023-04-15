Advertisement

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Aman Khan Takes A Stunner To Send Faf Du Plessis Back | Watch

Updated: April 15, 2023 3:54 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Aman Khan took a splendid catch to dismiss RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis.

Faf tried to pull the short ball from Mitchell Marsh and send it off for a boundary, but the ball found Aman Khan standing there, who led his one hand first and stuck it to the ball, and they comfortably made it to give the first and most important break-through to the Delhi Capitals.

The RCB skipper was looking dangerous as he scored 22 runs in 16 balls, in which he hit three fours and a glorious six off Axar Patel. Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who recently joined the team, returns home to tie the knot with his old love Greta Mack. He has proven his worth and also proven why his presence is crucial for his time.

However, Virat Kohli is still standing tall and is playing on 42* (30) at the time of this news being written.

Prior to that, David Warner of the Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to field first. Mitchell Marsh came in for Caribbean all-rounder Rowman Powell. RCB have included spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in place of David Willey.

RCB vs DC Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

DC Subs: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya

