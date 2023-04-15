Advertisement

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Fuming Fans Storm Twitter As Virat Kohli Seeming Ignores Sourav Ganguly | Watch Viral Video

While both teams were shaking hands with each other after the match, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly walked past each other but didn't shake hands

April 15, 2023

Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium to hand them their fifth straight loss. However, a controversial moment after the match has taken over the internet. While both teams were shaking hands with each other after the match, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly walked past each other but didn't shake hands.

Reportedly, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly had tension between during the latter's time as the BCCI chairman. Even Virat stepped down from the captaincy of the Indian Cricket Team during that tenure. There were rumours that Virat took that decision under the pressure from BCCI, which at that time was being led by the former Indian skipper.

