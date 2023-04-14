RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh Joins Delhi Capitals Camp Ahead Of Clash Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mitchell Marsh has joined the Delhi Capitals camp after being away due to his marriage
New Delhi: Star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has joined the Delhi Capitals camp after being away due to his marriage. As per the recent reports from Cricbuzz, Marsh is back with the Delhi-based franchise and is most likely to play the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh married long-term partner Greta Mack, co-director of The Farm Margaret River, in Gracetown, Southwest Australia, in front of close family and friends. He even missed the clash against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.
Good news for Delhi Capitals. Marsh is back #MitchellMarsh @DelhiCapitals #Ipl2023 pic.twitter.com/4DdCd4NV12
Sunny Daud (@sunnyda67155508) April 14, 2023
Mitchell Marsh was seen practicing with the Delhi Capitals team for their upcoming clash. The picture of Marsh practicing with the team has gone viral on the internet. Delhi will be hoping to bounce back and Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to get back on the winning track.
Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will host David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. DC is yet to win a single match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They have lost all four of their matches in the edition yet.
RCB vs DC Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull
