New Delhi: Star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has joined the Delhi Capitals camp after being away due to his marriage. As per the recent reports from Cricbuzz, Marsh is back with the Delhi-based franchise and is most likely to play the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh married long-term partner Greta Mack, co-director of The Farm Margaret River, in Gracetown, Southwest Australia, in front of close family and friends. He even missed the clash against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.