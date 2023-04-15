Advertisement

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw's Run Out For Duck Starts Memefest On Twitter

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw's Run Out For Duck Starts Memefest On Twitter

Delhi didn't receive the start they wanted in the chase as they lost opener Prithvi Shaw in the first over itself in form of a run-out.

Updated: April 15, 2023 6:26 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore is facing David Warner-led Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy in an attempt to return to the winning track. RCB batting first put 174 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 6 wickets and Delhi didn't receive the start they wanted in the chase as they lost opener Prithvi Shaw in the first over itself in form of a run-out.

Prithvi Shaw departed on duck and Delhi lost two more wickets in the next two overs as well. Marsh departed on duck too and Yash Dhull could only score 1 run. Fans were disappointed with the performance, especially with the unlucky Shaw.

Fans have been trolling Prithvi Shaw for his flop show in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They have posted some hilarious memes on Twitter to criticize the batter.

RCB vs DC 1st Innings

Delhi Capitals bowlers made a remarkable comeback to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174/6 despite Virat Kohli's impressive fifty (50 off 34) in the 20th match of the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

Apart from Kohli, none of the RCB batters could score big as the team kept losing wickets at crucial junctures against a disciplined Delhi bowling attack.

RCB, who needed some crucial runs lower down the order brought Anuj Rawat as a substitute, replacing him with Lomror but he couldn't deliver as expected. The left-hander played a slow knock (15 off 22 balls). It was Shahbaz Ahmed, who played a vital knock (20 and 12) in the end and took RCB to 174-6 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50, Mahipal Lomror 26; Mitchell Marsh 2-18) vs Delhi Capitals.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read

More News ›
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw's Run Out For Duck Starts Memefest On Twitter
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At BRSAVB Stadium, 07:30 PM IST
RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Aman Khan Takes A Stunner To Send Faf Du Plessis Back | Watch
RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Two Wickets In Two Balls, Sets Twitter On Fire
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Batter With 2500 IPL Runs At Single Venue
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs DC 20 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Liv...

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw's Run Out For Duck Starts Memefest On Twitter

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw's Run Out For Duck Starts ...

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At BRSAVB Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 21: Cap...

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Aman Khan Takes A Stunner To Send Faf Du Plessis Back | Watch

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Aman Khan Takes A Stunner To Send Faf D...

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Two Wickets In Two Balls, Sets Twitter On Fire

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Two Wickets In Two ...

Advertisement