Bengaluru: Star cricketer Rishabh Pant visited his team Delhi Capitals during their practices session in Bengaluru ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wicket-keeper batter isn't part of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he suffered a horrific accident last year and is currently ruled out of any on-field action.

IPL shared pictures of Rishabh Pant attending the practice session and interacting with his teammates on the sidelines from their official Twitter handle. They captioned the post "Look who made a visit to the @DelhiCapitals training here in Bengaluru Hello there @RishabhPant17."