RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Visits Delhi Capitals During Team's Practice Session In Bengaluru
Rishabh Pant visited his team Delhi Capitals during their practices session in Bengaluru ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Bengaluru: Star cricketer Rishabh Pant visited his team Delhi Capitals during their practices session in Bengaluru ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wicket-keeper batter isn't part of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he suffered a horrific accident last year and is currently ruled out of any on-field action.
IPL shared pictures of Rishabh Pant attending the practice session and interacting with his teammates on the sidelines from their official Twitter handle. They captioned the post "Look who made a visit to the @DelhiCapitals training here in Bengaluru Hello there @RishabhPant17."
Look who made a visit to the @DelhiCapitals training here in Bengaluru ?
Hello there @RishabhPant17 ?#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/HOFjs8J9Iu
IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2023
Earlier, Rishabh Pant was even present at the Arun Jaitley stadium, when Delhi Capitals hosted Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in a losing cause. David Warner is leading the team in his absence and it hasn't been a fairy-tale outing for him as DC are yet to record their first win of the season.
RCB vs DC Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull
