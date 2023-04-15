Advertisement

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Batter With 2500 IPL Runs At Single Venue

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Batter With 2500 IPL Runs At Single Venue

Virat Kohli scripted yet another record in front of his name as he became the first batter in history to score 2500 IPL runs at a single venue.

Updated: April 15, 2023 4:44 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy in an attempt to return to the winning track. The team's marquee player, Virat Kohli scripted yet another record in front of his name as he became the first batter in history to score 2500 IPL runs at a single venue.

Virat Kohli has now scored 2500 runs in IPL matches played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and surprisingly, no other batter even has 2000 runs on a particular venue. Virat now also has the most runs against Delhi. RCB need runs from Virat's bat in order to get back in the win column.

The Bangalore-based franchise is on a two-match losing skid after winning their opening game. They came really close in the match against LSG but eventually lost it in a thrilling contest. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are yet to win a single game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Virat and Du Plessis were looking good again today and joined a 42 runs-opening partnership by the 5th over itself but returning Mitchell Marsh provided his team with the breakthrough. He dismissed the RCB skipper on the score of 22 runs off 16 balls. The credit for that wicket majorly goes to Aman Khan, who took a flying stunner catch.

RCB vs DC Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

DC Subs: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya

Also Read

More News ›
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Batter With 2500 IPL Runs At Single Venue
RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Aman Khan Takes A Stunner To Send Faf Du Plessis Back | Watch
This Year Royal Challengers Bangalore's Claim Is On Virat Kohli- Sunil Gavaskar
Ruturaj Gaikwad Could Lead Chennai Super Kings In MS Dhoni's Absence- Kedar Jadhav
Glad I Could Shut Them Up: Harry Brook Hits Back At Indian Fans After Scoring 100 Against KKR
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs DC 20 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Liv...

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Batter With 2500 IPL Runs At Single Venue

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes Fi...

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Aman Khan Takes A Stunner To Send Faf Du Plessis Back | Watch

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Aman Khan Takes A Stunner To Send Faf D...

BCCI Releases Fresh Update On Jasprit Bumrah And Shreyas Iyer Injury | Read Here

BCCI Releases Fresh Update On Jasprit Bumrah And Shreyas Iye...

This Year Royal Challengers Bangalore's Claim Is On Virat Kohli- Sunil Gavaskar

This Year Royal Challengers Bangalore's Claim Is On Virat Ko...

Advertisement