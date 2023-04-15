RCB Vs DC, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Batter With 2500 IPL Runs At Single Venue

Virat Kohli scripted yet another record in front of his name as he became the first batter in history to score 2500 IPL runs at a single venue.

Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy in an attempt to return to the winning track. The team's marquee player, Virat Kohli scripted yet another record in front of his name as he became the first batter in history to score 2500 IPL runs at a single venue.

Virat Kohli has now scored 2500 runs in IPL matches played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and surprisingly, no other batter even has 2000 runs on a particular venue. Virat now also has the most runs against Delhi. RCB need runs from Virat's bat in order to get back in the win column.

The Bangalore-based franchise is on a two-match losing skid after winning their opening game. They came really close in the match against LSG but eventually lost it in a thrilling contest. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are yet to win a single game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Virat and Du Plessis were looking good again today and joined a 42 runs-opening partnership by the 5th over itself but returning Mitchell Marsh provided his team with the breakthrough. He dismissed the RCB skipper on the score of 22 runs off 16 balls. The credit for that wicket majorly goes to Aman Khan, who took a flying stunner catch.

RCB vs DC Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman