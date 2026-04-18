RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Prediction: Can Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals stop in-form Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 rivalry week has heightened fan excitement with a double-header weekend. On Saturday, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB in strong form heading into clash

RCB have been in impressive form this season, with their top-order consistently delivering. Although they are no longer undefeated, recent victories over the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have boosted their confidence.

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They have shown remarkable consistency in the IPL 2026 and are among the top favorites to reach the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals struggling with inconsistency

In contrast, Delhi Capitals have struggled with inconsistency, suffering back-to-back defeats in recent matches.

Led by Axar Patel, the side has plenty of potential, but their erratic performances have hurt their campaign. Currently, DC placed sixth on the points table with four points, a win against the defending champions could help them regain momentum and establishing consistency in their ongoing season.

RCB vs DC: Pitch Report

The surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known to favour batters. All three matches played at this venue in the IPL 2026 so far have produced high-scoring matches, highlighting the flat nature of the pitch. The home side, RCB have made the most of these conditions, remaining unbeaten at this ground thanks to their strong batting lineup.

RCB vs DC: Weather forecast

Weather conditions in Bengaluru on Saturday are expected to remain clear and humid, with no rain forecast during the match. As it is a day fixture, players will have to contend with intense heat, with temperatures likely to hover between 33 degree celsius and 36 degree celsius during play.

RCB vs DC Match Prediction

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites heading into this clash. Their strong performance, smart use of the Impact Player rule, and contributions from players like Suyash Sharma and Devdutt Padikkal underline their squad depth and match-winning ability.

Currently placed second in the standings, RCB’s formidable playing XI presents a significant threat, especially considering their solid record against DC at the Chinnaswamy, where they have won 7 out of 12 matches.

Delhi Capitals facing inconsistency, will need a united effort to withstand RCB’s dominance, which seems firmly established.

RCB vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XI: Phil Salt, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi