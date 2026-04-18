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RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: BIG blow for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as THIS star departs

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

Published On Apr 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

RCB vs DC Live score

RCB vs DC Live score

Follow Updates here:

BIG wicket Virat Kohli departs

BIG WICKET! Virat Kohli is gone for 19 off 13 balls with 4 fours, a massive moment in the game as DC strike back just when RCB were cruising. Kohli falls to Lungi Ngidi, with Pathum Nissanka taking a safe catch.

Biggest over so far!

End of over 5: Royal Challengers Bengaluru race to 52/0 after a massive 18-run over! Phil Salt (30 off 18) and Virat Kohli (19 off 12) are off to a flying start, putting Auqib Nabi Dar under pressure.

Milestone Alert: RCB's 100th game at Chinnaswamy

Historic moment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they play their 100th match at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, becoming the first team in IPL history to reach this landmark at a single venue.

Next on the list are Kolkata Knight Riders, who have featured in 98 matches at Eden Gardens.

The match begins!

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli have come out to continue the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Auqib Nabi is ready with the bowl for Delhi Capitals.

On this day: IPL was born

#on this day in 2008, the Indian Premier League began with a bang as Brendon McCullum smashed an unforgettable 158* in the opening match. A night redefined T20 cricket and changed the game forever.

Bengaluru weather forecast

Weather conditions in Bengaluru on Saturday are expected to remain clear and humid, with no rain forecast during the match. As it is a day fixture, players will have to contend with intense heat, with temperatures likely to hover between 33 degree celsius and 36 degree celsius during play.

RCB vs DC Pitch Report

The surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known to favour batters. All three matches played at this venue in the IPL 2026 so far have produced high-scoring matches, highlighting the flat nature of the pitch. The home side, RCB have made the most of these conditions, remaining unbeaten at this ground thanks to their strong batting lineup.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

DC Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI:

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

 

RCB Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal

Here's what RCB captain Rajat Patidar said after loss the toss

I am happy because we wanted to bat first. We’ll look to post a good total on the board. We have this (green) jersey to encourage. We are playing with the same side,” Rajat Patidar said.

Here's what Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said after won the toss

“I am going to bowl first. The wicket looks good and hard. Chinnaswamy is obviously a good chasing ground. Same XI. (On having a long break) It’s good to have that break after losing a couple of games. We need to focus on our strengths,” Axar Patel said.

Toss update

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Head-to-head record

In head-to-head battles, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a clear edge over Delhi Capitals with 20-12 overall. Intersestingly, both sides won one match each last season, with victories coming away from home.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XI: Phil Salt, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

Hello and welcome!

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 match 26th between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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