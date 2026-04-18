RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: BIG blow for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as THIS star departs

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Published On Apr 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Last UpdatedApr 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
RCB vs DC Live score
Historic moment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they play their 100th match at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, becoming the first team in IPL history to reach this landmark at a single venue.
Next on the list are Kolkata Knight Riders, who have featured in 98 matches at Eden Gardens.
Weather conditions in Bengaluru on Saturday are expected to remain clear and humid, with no rain forecast during the match. As it is a day fixture, players will have to contend with intense heat, with temperatures likely to hover between 33 degree celsius and 36 degree celsius during play.
The surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known to favour batters. All three matches played at this venue in the IPL 2026 so far have produced high-scoring matches, highlighting the flat nature of the pitch. The home side, RCB have made the most of these conditions, remaining unbeaten at this ground thanks to their strong batting lineup.
RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
RCB Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal
“I am going to bowl first. The wicket looks good and hard. Chinnaswamy is obviously a good chasing ground. Same XI. (On having a long break) It’s good to have that break after losing a couple of games. We need to focus on our strengths,” Axar Patel said.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XI: Phil Salt, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal
Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi