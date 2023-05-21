RCB vs GT: Bangalore Hit By Heavy Hailstorm As Washout Threat Looms Large

Now, Bangalore city is not only facing heavy showers but has also been hit by a scary hailstorm. If the weather condition doesn't improve before the match, the clash between RCB and GT would have to be canceled and that will not be good news for Virat Kohli and company.

New Delhi: The final league stage match of IPL 2023 is set to be played between Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is under the threat of being washed out due to bad weather conditions of Bangalore.

Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs If Match Gets Washed Out?

If the weather in Bangalore doesn't improve, the clash between RCB and GT will be canceled and both teams will have to share a point. This will take RCB's tally to 15 points. However, that will not be enough for them to make it to the playoff if MI register a win over SRH in their clash at Wankhede Stadium. If MI loses to SRH, a washout will be enough to take RCB into the playoffs.

There are chances that rain stops before the match and there can also be some passing showers during the match. RCB and its fans will be hoping that the match takes place and they get the chance to ensure their qualification and not be dependent on SRH.