RCB Vs GT: Dinesh Karthik Surpasses Rohit Sharma For Huge Unwanted Record

New Delhi: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is taking on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday. This is a must-win game for RCB in order to ensure their IPL 2023 playoffs qualification.

Dinesh Karthik got out for a golden duck and this was his 17th duck in the IPL. He surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the batter with the most ducks in IPL history. This was also his 4th duck this season.

RCB got off to a good start as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis joined a splendid 67-run opening partnership. However, after that, the Afghan duo of Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan grabbed three quick wickets and almost threw the hosts on backfoot. They dismissed Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mahipal Lomror in three consecutive overs.

Michael Bracewell along with Kohli joined a crucial 47 runs partnership before Shami ended their stand by sending Bracewell back to the dugout. He got out after scoring 26 off 16 balls. Then came Dinesh Karthik, who failed to perform and gave away his wicket to Yash Dayal on the very first ball.

RCB vs GT Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Subs: Himanshu Sharma, S Prabhudesai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal