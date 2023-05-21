RCB Vs GT IPL 2023 Match 70 Bangalore Weather Report: Washout On The Card As Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport At Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB vs GT: It has been raining in Bangalore for a while and the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are likely to be washed out.

RCB vs GT Weather Report: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to host the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday. The game is extremely crucial for RCB as they need a win to stay alive in the tournament.

However, there are chances that Bangalore's weather might spoil RCB's plan to finish in the top four. There is a 50 per cent chance of rain during game time. The hours between 7 pm and 9 pm will expect the most rain.

RCB is confident after their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both Faf and Virat scored good knocks and led their team from the front. Their bowling attack looks good too with Mohammed Siraj leading the charge.

RCB vs GT Match 70: How Can Rain Spoin RCB's Party? If rain does hit the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and doesn't allow the match to proceed, RCB will have to share one point with GT. This will take their tally to 15 points.

However, that will not ensure their qualification. If MI beat SRH, the five-time champions will reach 16 points and will pip RCB in the top 4, and qualify for the playoffs. Notably, GT, CSK and LSG have already moved into the playoffs, with GT and CSK cementing a place in the top 2.

M Chinnaswamy constantly witnessed heavy showers a day before the match and the weather does not look promising for the match day either. RCB has played well in the tournament and they have a better run rate than MI as well. Since MI will be playing earlier in the day, RCB will have an idea about how big a win they need to have a better run rate. But, all this will come into play if the rain stays away.

RCB vs GT Match 70 Pitch Report The overcast conditions will help the pacers early on but the wicket at the M Chinnaswami Stadium has been a good one to bat. The overnight rain will bring a lot of freshness in the wicket that will allow the fast bowlers to get some movement.

RCB vs GT Match 70 Playing 11s RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj (Impact Sub: Dinesh Karthik)